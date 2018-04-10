Sprint is Undefeated in West Virginia for Overall Network Performance

Edinburg, Va. – April 9, 2018 — Sprint’s wireless network performance is undefeated in West Virginia, according to the latest RootMetrics® semi-annual report on mobile performance in the U.S. in the second half of 2017. This is Sprint’s first overall network performance win in West Virginia.

The RootScore® Report conducted by RootMetrics® is the nation’s most rigorous independent scientific study of wireless network performance. In order to earn a prestigious RootScore® Award, a network needs to offer outstanding performance across all of the different spaces where consumers use their smartphones, from cities and towns of all sizes to highways, rural areas and all the places in between.

According to RootMetrics’® new RootScore® for West Virginia, released February 7, 2018, Sprint tied for first place in overall performance for the first time since RootMetrics® began statewide testing in 2013. In addition, Sprint also tied for #1 in reliability and call performance and won text performance outright.

RootMetrics® 2H 2017 West Virginia RootScore® Report Results Overall Call West Virginia (tie) West Virginia (tie) Network Reliability Text West Virginia (tie) West Virginia (outright)

“Our commitment to invest over $300 million to accelerate the 4G LTE upgrade and expansion of the wireless network in this region has paid off handsomely,” said Willy Pirtle, Sprint. “While it is extremely gratifying to know that Sprint was undefeated in network reliability in West Virginia, we will continue to work extremely hard on behalf of all our current and future Sprint Wireless customers to provide them with the best wireless network in the region.”

Results based on RootMetrics® 2H 2017 West Virginia RootScore® Report. Tested with best

commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. Results are not an endorsement of Sprint. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for more details.