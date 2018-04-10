Most read
Huntington Council Passes Food Cart, Outdoor Dining Ordinances
No one spoke in opposition of either ordinance.
Council with two no votes , approved 6-2 a rezoning at First Street between 6th and 7th Avenues to C1, neighborhood commercial. The ordinance failed last month, but was revived through a rule waiver.
Council passed two resolutions one for road striping and another for a grant application.
Prior to the meeting, the Administration/Finance committee recommended five resolutions to the full council:
1. Resolution: Contract to purchase 37 printers for e-citation program
2. Resolution: Contract/labor & materials for roof replacement @ traffic building
3. Resolution: Backhoe purchase
4. Resolution: Roof @ wastewater treatment plant
5. Resolution: Budget Revision #5, which concerns addition of grant money and payment of bonds for the Jean Dean Municipal Building and BSSA.