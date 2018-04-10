Huntington Council Passes Food Cart, Outdoor Dining Ordinances

Huntington City Council on Monday passed two ordinances that regulate mobile food sales and outdoor food and beverage sales at existing restaurants.

No one spoke in opposition of either ordinance.

Council with two no votes , approved 6-2 a rezoning at First Street between 6th and 7th Avenues to C1, neighborhood commercial. The ordinance failed last month, but was revived through a rule waiver.

Council passed two resolutions one for road striping and another for a grant application.

Prior to the meeting, the Administration/Finance committee recommended five resolutions to the full council:

1. Resolution: Contract to purchase 37 printers for e-citation program

2. Resolution: Contract/labor & materials for roof replacement @ traffic building

3. Resolution: Backhoe purchase

4. Resolution: Roof @ wastewater treatment plant

5. Resolution: Budget Revision #5, which concerns addition of grant money and payment of bonds for the Jean Dean Municipal Building and BSSA.