W.Va. AG Warns Consumers of Pay-For-Prayer Scam
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 04:59 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Those choosing to perpetrate such a scam have been known to utilize robocalls, websites and unsolicited email to exploit the consumer’s desire for prayer. The scheme typically involves a donation in exchange for prayer.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recently learned of consumers receiving such calls from the “St. Mary’s Prayer Center Ministry,” an entity having no connection to the similarly named St. Mary’s Medical Center located in Huntington.
“West Virginians should always remember to exercise caution when receiving unfamiliar and unsolicited calls,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Consumers must know the voice and/or entity on the other end and know what they are committing to beforehand.”
The Attorney General urges anyone receiving such a call to simply hang up. Choosing to select one of the prompts can subject the consumer to receiving additional calls.
Other tips include the following:
- Do not answer an unrecognized number. Spoofing technology allows scam artists to misrepresent their true location by calling from what appears to be a local number.
- Never give away financial or personal information without verifying the recipient.
- Verify the legitimacy of a charity or organization by reviewing the Secretary of State’s website to see if it is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia. Other research can be found on websites such as charitynavigator.org or guidestar.org.
- Double check with the legitimate agency to verify its existence and that it is asking for information.