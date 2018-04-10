West Huntington Underpass will be Cleaned

 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 22:14 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
West Huntington Underpass will be Cleaned
Photo Mayor's Office

The 14th Street West underpass will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 16. Volunteers with Recovery Point will be power washing the walls of the underpass to prepare it for painting.

Bulldog Creative Services will join West End residents to freshen up the mural in the underpass at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 21. West End community members are covering the cost of paint, rollers and paint brushes.

Volunteers are still being sought for the painting of the mural on April 21. For more information, contact Christine Borders at christine@bulldogcreative.com or check out the 14th Street West Mural Underpass Clean-Up page on Facebook.

