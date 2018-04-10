Tuesday Talks Visits "As You Like It" Set

Mayor Steve Williams helped kick off "Tuesday Talks", a new series at Marshall University . This is the introduction to Marshall's new Lifelong Learning Program (LLP). This program is designed to allow retired members of the community to remain engaged and active in learning.

Tuesday's session featured a presentation by Terry Layman, who will guest-direct the upcoming Marshall Theatre production of Shakespeare's "As You Like It." #HuntingtonWV #MYHuntington

The plays runs April 18-21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

One of William Shakespeare’s great comedies, As You Like It subverts the traditional rules of romance, confusing gender roles, nature, and politics. Uncertain of their standing in court and fearing for their lives, Rosalind and Orlando are forced into exile in the Forest of Arden, only to become entangled in a beguiling game of love, lust, and mistaken identity.

Admission is $20.