Tuesday Talks Visits "As You Like It" Set
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 22:27 Updated 46 min ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Tuesday's session featured a presentation by Terry Layman, who will guest-direct the upcoming Marshall Theatre production of Shakespeare's "As You Like It." #HuntingtonWV #MYHuntington
The plays runs April 18-21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.
One of William Shakespeare’s great comedies, As You Like It subverts the traditional rules of romance, confusing gender roles, nature, and politics. Uncertain of their standing in court and fearing for their lives, Rosalind and Orlando are forced into exile in the Forest of Arden, only to become entangled in a beguiling game of love, lust, and mistaken identity.
Admission is $20.