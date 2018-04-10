Conrad Lucas Gains Endorsement of Family Policy Council - WV

HUNTINGTON, WV – Former volunteer Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party and conservative candidate for Congress in Southern West Virginia, Conrad Lucas, picks up yet another key endorsement.

The Family Policy Council of West Virginia is the state’s largest advocacy organization positively impacting laws, lawmakers and if necessary, elections, to defend faith, family, and freedom in the Mountain State.

Conrad Lucas issued the following statement regarding this major endorsement:

“I am proud to gain the support of West Virginia’s largest group working to defend our faith and family values, and I look forward to fighting for these exact values in Congress. The liberal tirade against religious liberty and the ongoing culture wars are troublesome not just for the Mountain State, but for the whole nation. While President Trump can’t count on the Washington establishment or the D.C. swamp to support a pro-religious liberty agenda, once elected to Congress I will proudly vote to support and defend West Virginia’s conservative, family values.”

Allen Whitt, President of Family Policy Council - WV, issued the following statement:

“I’ve watched Conrad drive to most every Republican gathering, in every holler, in all 55 counties, for five years. He presided over and guided the West Virginia Republicans to adopt the #1 most conservative, faith-friendly party platform, in the country. We at the FPC-WV use the Bible as a guide for policy and we pray over each of these endorsements. Conrad Lucas is an answer to prayers and it’s time to show D.C. that our values-friendly congressmen from West Virginia can match pedigrees with anyone.”

The Family Policy Council of West Virginia joins conservative legislators Jordan Hill, Zack Maynard, and Kayla Kessinger in endorsing Lucas for Congress, as well as statewide GOP leaders Auditor JB McCuskey and Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt.

For more information on Conrad Lucas’s conservative campaign for Congress, visit www.lucasforcongress.com.