HPD BLOTTER: Excessive Needles Found During Warrant Execution

A landlord has been issued a warning after an excessive amount of needles were discovered during the execution of a search warrant for drugs at a house in the 300 block of Ninth Street.

Three individuals were briefly detained, but no arrests or drugs were found.

HPD called Code Enforcement to remove about 60 needles. The health department believes, according to a WSAZ report , that the needles originated from the needle exchange program.

Interim Police Chief Hank Dial told WSAZ the department is working with the health department on solutions to needle liter.

"We don't deny that there's a needle litter problem here and we're working closely with the health department to find solutions for that," Dial said. "The Health Department has been meeting with the police department and our drug unit."

HPD BLOTTER (printed April 10)

A total of four individuals were arrestd (most on multiple charges) were made, including a male April 9 at about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue for possession of a controlled service and a separate warrant; a woman at about 7:40 p.m. for obstruction, paraphernalia and warrant execution in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive; and two men for driving under the influence.

Among incidents reported to HPD during the period are:

- Petit larceny, burglary, domestic battery at about 9:05 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Avenue;

- Petit larceny, destruction of property at about 9:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue;

- Unlawful assault at about 8:55 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 9th Street;

- Battery at about 8:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. 5th Avenue;

- Petit larceny at about 6:27 p.m. in the 800 block of 8th Street;

- Fraudulent use of a credit card at about 9:30 a.m. April 6 in the 600 block of 11th Avenue;

- DUI about 3:38 p.m. at 25th Street and 9th Avenue.