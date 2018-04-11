Webster County Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Role in Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Webster County man who brought more than 4 kilograms of methamphetamine to Charleston was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Quinton Funk, 38, of Webster Springs, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“The increase in methamphetamine trafficking throughout the Southern District of West Virginia is greatly concerning,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We need to stop meth now before it becomes an even bigger problem. We will aggressively prosecute meth dealers like Funk to the fullest extent of the law.”

Funk took part in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that transported more than 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from Atlanta and sold it in West Virginia. On January 4, 2017, Funk traveled to Atlanta with codefendants Jamie Harmon and Carl “Yogi” Clark to buy the methamphetamine. He further admitted to bringing the drugs back to West Virginia and selling that methamphetamine. Later that month, Funk was arrested with approximately $28,000 in cash in his backpack, and a loaded Glock 22, .40 caliber pistol in his possession. That same day, MDENT officers executed a search warrant at a hotel room where Funk was staying and found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, and a gun. In February 2017, law enforcement arrested him again after he provided Christopher Carte, another codefendant, an ounce of methamphetamine to distribute. Officers recovered another $2,700 in cash from Funk when he was arrested. As part of his plea agreement, Funk also admitted to all the drug and gun crimes he was charged with in the indictment.

Two other defendants involved in this methamphetamine conspiracy have been sentenced to federal prison. Christopher Carte, of St. Albans, was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Holly Doub, of South Charleston, was sentenced to five days in federal prison for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.

Clark and Harmon both pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and each faces up to 20 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on April 12, 2018. Clark and Harmon have admitted they possessed approximately four kilograms of methamphetamine during the course of the conspiracy.

Assistant United States Attorneys Haley Bunn and Eric Bacaj are handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.