W.Va. AG Seeks Order to Lock Up Tombstone Salesman

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey asked a judge to put a tombstone salesman behind bars for alleged violations of a previous court order.

The contempt petition alleges T&N Monuments and its owner, Tommy Kenneda, violated terms of a September 2016 court order by ignoring its ban on future monument sales and refusing to identify five consumers for whom he owed completed work.

“Grieving families should not have to worry about being taken advantage of," Attorney General Morrisey said. "Court orders are binding and must be enforced.”

The prior settlement and court order required Kenneda to wind down his existing business, complete five pending jobs and never again operate such a business in West Virginia. It is unknown if the pending jobs have been completed.

Instead, the petition alleges Kenneda sold two headstones to a Logan County woman as recently as March 2017, seven months after the court order, and failed to complete two other jobs for consumers in Logan and Wyoming counties dating back as far as April 2015.

The petition, filed in Logan County Circuit Court, seeks up to six months in jail, along with orders that Kenneda reimburse the aggrieved consumers, immediately identify those with monument jobs pending as of September 2016 and cease further monument business activity.

Kenneda quickly settled the 2016 case. He admitted to having violated state law and paid $9,253.50 restitution and a $2,500 civil penalty, all within two months of the Attorney General’s initial filing of the lawsuit.

As part of the September 2016 agreed order, Kenneda did not dispute that he failed to deliver as promised and owed money to 12 consumers.

