POLICE BLOTTER: Six Women Arrested for Soliciting Prostitution; Charleston Police Search for Animal Cruelty Accessory

Six women have been arrested Wednesday evening, April 11, following a prostitution "sting" in the vicinity of Tenth Street West and Jefferson Avenue. They were charged with soliciting prostitution and some of the women had outstanding warrants on them which were executed.

According to police, the women offered an undercover detective sexual acts for money. Police had received numerous complaints from businesses and residents of that area in Huntington's West End.

Those arrested were:

April Marie Minnick, 34, of Huntington, soliciting/trespassing; Ashley Dawn Russell, 26, of Huntington, soliciting/ capias warrants battery, destruction of property;

Tiffany Nicole Handley, 26, of Chesapeake, soliciting/ warrant intoxicating substances;

Cassandra L. Nichols, 29, of Huntington, soliciting and city warrants;

Tori Leeann Jones, 24, of Huntington, soliciting;

Brittany Danielle Beckelheimer, 27, of Huntington, soliciting .

The women were taken to the Western Regional Jail. They will be offered an opportunity to participate in the police department’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) Program. This includes rehabilitation services and a health screening through the police department’s mental health crisis counselor while they are on bond.

If they refuse to enter or fail to complete the program, they will be remanded back to jail on their underlying charges awaiting adjudication.

ACCESSORY WANTED

WANTED: Charleston police are now searching for Sydney Delaney for accessory after the fact in relation to the animal cruelty incident on the West Side where a dog was found hanging from a tree.



Her boyfriend, John "Tay" Copening, turned himself in this evening. He is being charged with animal cruelty.



Police say Delaney drives a two door Honda Accord. Her last known address is on Hunt Avenue. If you know where to find her, call 304-348-6480.





HPD REPORTS (printed April 11)

ARRESTS

- Disorderly conduct, paraphernalia about 2:10 a.m. April 11 in the 3800 block of Riverside Drive;

- Disorderly conduct, public intoxication about 10:40 p.m. April 10 in the 2900 block of First Street;

- Possession of a controlled substance, warrant execution in the 500 block of 6th Avenue about 11:45 p.m. April 9





INCIDENT REPORTS

-Assault and battery, 8:30 p.m. April 10 in the 800 block of W. 14th St.;

- Forgery and uttering, 4:57 p.m. April 10 in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Blvd.;

- Harassing phone calls, about 10 a.m. April 10 in the 2000 block of Third Avenue;

- Petit Larceny about 1 p.m. April 9 in the 900 block of W. 10th St;

- Fraudulent use of credit card, about 10 p.m. April 8 in the 4300 block of Bradley Road;

- First degree robbery, about 5 a.m. April 7, in the 200 block of Short St.



