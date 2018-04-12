$1 million donation establishes consumer rights program at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has received $1 million to launch a consumer assistance program for West Virginians. The initiative is a joint project with the West Virginia University (WVU) College of Law, which received $1 million to implement a similar program.

In announcing the donation, Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert said, “We are pleased we will have the opportunity to work in synergy with West Virginia University to develop and deliver consumer-related information and programming for West Virginians. Our universities will support each other in this new joint project to help our citizens know their rights as consumers.”

WVU President Gordon Gee added, “This program is a perfect example of higher education's power to improve West Virginians’ lives. West Virginia University is proud to partner with Marshall University in protecting consumer rights through research, outreach and public policy advocacy.”

The Joint Consumer Assistance Project was established by attorneys involved in a significant consumer class action case involving more than 14,000 West Virginia consumers. The attorneys representing all parties in the case agreed that any funds not claimed by class members would be used to fund consumer-oriented programs in West Virginia. The joint project announced today is one of those programs. Others have included helping the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources with the winter heating assistance program for state residents not able to pay for fuel to heat their homes. The class action case, Swiger v. Amerigas, and the use of the remaining funds were approved by Senior Judge Robert B. Stone of the Monongalia Circuit Court.

The donations to Marshall and WVU were spearheaded by Clarksburg consumer attorney David J. Romano, who was lead counsel in the case. Romano attended Marshall in the early 1970s, where he was a student of now-retired political science professor Dr. Simon Perry, who, according to Romano, had a significant impact on his decision to become an attorney.

Romano said, “The goal of the joint project is to ensure all hard-working West Virginians will have resources available to protect their property and to be informed of their rights as consumers.”

According to Romano, the project will establish and maintain a website with consumer information and tips, and references to laws and regulations to help West Virginians navigate what can be a complicated issue. The project also will include development of an interactive website to assist those who, due to cost, must represent themselves in consumer disputes.

Dr. C. Damien Arthur, assistant professor of public administration and policy at Marshall University, has been named Distinguished Scholar and Director of the Marshall University Consumer Protection Joint Project, and will lead the university’s efforts.

“The Consumer Rights Protection Project between Marshall University and WVU College of Law is such a wonderful, necessary endeavor for the state of West Virginia and its people,” said Arthur. “Through our other coalitions with partners like Marshall’s CORTEX and Community-Based Learning Program, we will make consumer rights knowledge public knowledge and strive to protect and inform West Virginia consumers through research and educational programming. With this joint partnership, we can make people’s lives better and do some good in communities throughout our state.”