Most read
- POLICE BLOTTER: Six Women Arrested for Soliciting Prostitution; Charleston Police Search for Animal Cruelty Accessory
- Hanna petitions for reinstatement of license
- New York Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy in Huntington
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- HPD BLOTTER: Excessive Needles Found During Warrant Execution
- W.Va. AG Seeks Order to Lock Up Tombstone Salesman
- Conrad Lucas Gains Endorsement of Family Policy Council - WV
- SHELLY'S WORLD: Sue Grafton End of an Alphabet
Probationary Firefighter Killed in Head on Car Accident
Lambert was not working at the time of the accident. He had been with the Fire Department since September 2017.
Mayor Steve Williams provided the following statement:
“The hearts of the City of Huntington family are aching for the loss of firefighter John Lambert. We ask our community to please hold his family in your hearts and prayers.”
Fire Chief Jan Rader and Ray Canafax, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 289, provided the following joint statement:
“The Huntington Fire Department and International Association of Firefighters Local 289 are deeply saddened by the passing of our brother, John Lambert. He was a well-respected member with a bright future. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family during this time of sorrow.”