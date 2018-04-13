Probationary Firefighter Killed in Head on Car Accident

John Lambert, 27, of Ranger, West Virginia, a probationary firefighter with the Huntington Fire Department, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident.

West Virginia Building will be lit in our special red and white “siren” pattern in memory of Probationary Huntington Firefighter John Lambert,

Lambert was not working at the time of the accident. He had been with the Fire Department since September 2017.

Mayor Steve Williams provided the following statement:

“The hearts of the City of Huntington family are aching for the loss of firefighter John Lambert. We ask our community to please hold his family in your hearts and prayers.”

Fire Chief Jan Rader and Ray Canafax, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 289, provided the following joint statement:

John Lambert HFD Photo

“The Huntington Fire Department and International Association of Firefighters Local 289 are deeply saddened by the passing of our brother, John Lambert. He was a well-respected member with a bright future. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family during this time of sorrow.”