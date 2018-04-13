HPD BLOTTER: Possession Arrest, Three Petit Larceny, Alleged Accessory Turns Self in

 Friday, April 13, 2018 - 03:57 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

The HPD Report printed April 12, 2018 (aside from those arrested during the prostitution bust, see earlier story) included an arrest at 6:14 p.m. in the 1400 block of Route 60 for possession of a controlled substance and DUI.

Among the INCIDENTS reported ( prostitution bust see separate story) were:

- Battery , about 8:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Marcum Terrace;

- Petit Larceny , about 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Third Avenue (Guyandotte);

- Domestic assault at about 4:30 p.m. in  the 700 block of Gill Street;

- Petit larceny at about 3:58 p.m. in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue;

- Shoplifting at about 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of 5th Avenue;

- Petit larceny at about 1 pm April 10  in the 600 block of Trenton Place;

- Auto breaking and entering , at about 10 p.m. April 10, in the 2400 block of Collis Avenue. 

 

CHARLESTON PD UPDATE

Sydney Delaney wanted as an accessory after the fact in animal cruelty has turned herself in. 

