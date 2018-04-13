Charleston Felon Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison for Drug Distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston felon, who sold heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine was sentenced to six years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Christopher Rush, 32, previously pled guilty to distribution of heroin. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

“A repeat drug dealer and, now a repeat convicted felon. Getting him and others like him off the streets is a priority for me,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Sending him to prison is a win for law enforcement and the general public.”

Rush previously admitted that on May 10, 2017, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with MDENT. The drug deal took place in Charleston, West Virginia. He also admitted that he sold heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine to this same confidential informant on three other occasions. Based on the four controlled drug buys, officers with MDENT obtained a search warrant for Rush’s residence. On May 31, 2017, officers executed that search warrant and found in excess of 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine that had a purity of 99 percent. Rush admitted to law enforcement officers that the methamphetamine belonged to him.

Assistant United States Attorneys C. Haley Bunn and Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.