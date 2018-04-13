Seven Women Graduate from Her Place

"Only when you've lost everything are you free to get anything," said one of the honored graduates, Amanda.

Being transitional in nature, all seven of these women have worked hard to complete the program. Each of them finished at various dates over the last six months, and today's ceremony was the official recognition of their accomplishments.

The ceremony was held at the Fairfield East Community Center, with friends, family and Recovery Point West Virginia staff in attendance to mark the occasion.

Individually, the women talked of securing new jobs, moving in to new apartments, and reunification with their children and families as the results of applying action to the knowledge and experience gained in the HER Place program.

Recovery Point West Virginia is very proud of Amber, Amanda, Anna, Crystal, Leigah, Rebecca, and ReAnna!

HER Place offers a transitional residential program of recovery for those struggling with substance use disorder. More information on the program can be found at www.recoverypointwv.org