Marshall Sustainability Department to host Earth Day celebration
Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 00:23 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event will go on from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 18 at the Memorial Student Center Plaza on Marshall’s Huntington campus, and will include opportunities to recycle electronics, paper, plastic and clothing; a 30-foot rock climbing wall; artworks and crafts from local artists; information from local environmental and student groups; information about sustainable living; and several giveaways.
The event is free and open to all.
For more information, contact Sustainability Coordinator Amy Parsons-White by phone at 304-696-2992 or e-mailbemarshallgreen@marshall.edu.