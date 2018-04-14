Marshall Sustainability Department to host Earth Day celebration

 Saturday, April 14, 2018

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Sustainability Department will host its annual Earth Day celebration Wednesday, April 18, to promote sustainable living practices and to educate Marshall students and the public about local programs and activities to protect the Earth.

 

The event will go on from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 18 at the Memorial Student Center Plaza on Marshall’s Huntington campus, and will include opportunities to recycle electronics, paper, plastic and clothing; a 30-foot rock climbing wall; artworks and crafts from local artists; information from local environmental and student groups; information about sustainable living; and several giveaways.

 

The event is free and open to all.

 

For more information, contact Sustainability Coordinator Amy Parsons-White by phone at 304-696-2992 or e-mailbemarshallgreen@marshall.edu.

