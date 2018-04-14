Financial Education Events Highlight WV Money Smart Week April 21-28

CHARLESTON – AARP West Virginia is partnering with more than 30 organizations, including the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Trade Commission to promote financial wellness during 2018 West Virginia MoneySmart Week ® , April 21 – 28 .

West Virginia Money Smart Week® (MSW) is part of a multi-state public awareness campaign of the Federal Reserve Bank that stresses the importance of financial literacy, informs consumers where they can get help, and provides free educational seminars and activities in multiple locations during a selected week each year.

A highlight event for this year’s statewide MSW observance will be AARP West Virginia’s “Fight Fraud, Shred Instead” free recycling event in the Kanawha Valley, 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, April 21 at Cabela’s, 200 Cross Terrace Blvd., Southridge Center, Charleston. Hosted in partnership with Charleston Newspapers, KnightHorst Shredding, Bluegrass E-Cycle, and Cabela’s, this free community event provides a safe and secure alternative to dispose of sensitive documents and old consumer electronic devices.

Other featured West Virginia MSW events include: the West Virginia Bankers Association’s “Teach Children To Save” events at various financial institutions across the state; “Safe Banking for Seniors” events, hosted by the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services and banking partners; a “Protecting Yourself Financially” workshop in Wayne County, “Ice Cream and Insurance 101” workshop in Kanawha County, hosted by the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner, mobile office visits across the state by the WV Attorney General’s Office; “Get A Life” financial education workshops in Monongalia County, hosted by the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office; and, a “Change Your Credit, Change Your Future” financial education workshop, hosted by SCORE, West Virginia Small Business Development Center, Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

West Virginia MSW partners include: AARP, AARP Fraud Watch Network, Bluegrass E-Cycle, Charleston Newspapers, City National Bank, Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Trade Commission, Goodwill Industries, Herbert Henderson Office of Minority of Affairs, KnightHorst Shredding, SCORE, The Education Alliance, United Way of Central West Virginia, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, WV Attorney General’s Office, WV Governor’s Office, WV State Auditor’s Office, WV Bankers Association, WV Bureau of Senior Services, WV Department of Health and Human Resources Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, WV Financial Exploitation Task Force, WV Library Commission, WV Office of the Insurance Commissioner, WV Secretary of State’s Office, WV Small Business Development Center, WV State Treasurer’s Office, WV Veterans of Foreign Wars, and WVU Extension Services.

For more information on West Virginia MSW activities, visit www.facebook.com/WVMSW. For a full list of events, visitwww.moneysmartweek.org.