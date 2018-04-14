Marshall Sports Medicine Institute partners with West Virginia Futbol Club to provide athletic training services to youth athletes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Sports Medicine Institute (MSMI) has announced a new partnership with the West Virginia Futbol Club (WVFC), a youth travel soccer club, that will provide sports medicine services to its more than 400 players.

“As the largest and most successful travel soccer club in West Virginia, WVFC is committed to providing its players the best and most comprehensive services available,” said Randall Coleman, president of the West Virginia Futbol Club. “Our players and families will gain a high level of comfort knowing MSMI will be available to them for all their prevention and sports-injury-related needs.”

MSMI will provide sports medicine services to players ages 8 to 19 during regional tournaments and practices. Baseline and follow-up concussion testing will also be available, helping to ensure a safer return to soccer if a concussion does occur.

“At the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, we place safety and prevention at the forefront during the games,” said Tom Belmaggio, coordinator of sports medicine at MSMI. “Our certified athletic trainers will ensure WVFC players get the proper medical treatment as quickly as possible.”

MSMI provides athletic training services to middle and high schools across three counties in West Virginia. For more information about the athletic training outreach program, call 304-691-1880. For more information about the WVFC, visit www.westvirginiafutbolclub.com.

The Marshall Sports Medicine Institute is a collaborative initiative among Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health and Marshall Athletics.