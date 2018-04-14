Most read
Marshall Choral Union to present ‘The Music of Living’
Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 00:30 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Directed by Deborah Bradley, the program will feature a number of works with texts in praise of music. The centerpiece of the concert will be a piece by Norman Dello Joio titled “To Saint Cecilia,” the patron saint of music and musicians.
The Choral Union will be assisted by pianist Mary Beth Norman, the Lincoln Brass Quintet and other instrumentalists from the Marshall University School of Music.
There is no admission fee, and the public is invited to attend.