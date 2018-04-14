Marshall Choral Union to present ‘The Music of Living’

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 00:30 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University's campus/community choral ensemble, the Choral Union, will present its end-of-semester program, “The Music of Living,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in Smith Recital Hall.

 

Directed by Deborah Bradley, the program will feature a number of works with texts in praise of music. The centerpiece of the concert will be a piece by Norman Dello Joio titled “To Saint Cecilia,” the patron saint of music and musicians.

 

The Choral Union will be assisted by pianist Mary Beth Norman, the Lincoln Brass Quintet and other instrumentalists from the Marshall University School of Music.

 

There is no admission fee, and the public is invited to attend. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus