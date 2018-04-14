Radford University Guitar Quintet and MU Guitar Ensemble to perform

 Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 00:32 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host a joint recital of the guest group Radford University Guitar Quintet, under the direction of Dr. Robert Trent, and the Marshall University Guitar Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Júlio Ribeiro Alves.

 

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Jomie Jazz Forum on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The program will feature pieces by Jürg Kindle, Rob Plier, Toto, Giorgio Tortora and Eduardo Martín, as well as folk tunes of West Virginia arranged for guitar ensemble.

 

The recital is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the Marshall University School of Music.

 

For more information, contact Alves, associate professor of guitar, at alves@marshall.edu or 304-696-6497.

