Most read
- POLICE BLOTTER: Six Women Arrested for Soliciting Prostitution; Charleston Police Search for Animal Cruelty Accessory
- Charleston Felon Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison for Drug Distribution
- HPD BLOTTER: Possession Arrest, Three Petit Larceny, Alleged Accessory Turns Self in
- Seven Women Graduate from Her Place
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- HUNTINGTON WINS: Photo Gallery from Dog Park Celebration
- $1 million donation establishes consumer rights program at Marshall University
- Hanna petitions for reinstatement of license
Radford University Guitar Quintet and MU Guitar Ensemble to perform
Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 00:32 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Jomie Jazz Forum on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The program will feature pieces by Jürg Kindle, Rob Plier, Toto, Giorgio Tortora and Eduardo Martín, as well as folk tunes of West Virginia arranged for guitar ensemble.
The recital is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the Marshall University School of Music.
For more information, contact Alves, associate professor of guitar, at alves@marshall.edu or 304-696-6497.