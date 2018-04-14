Huntington Police Investigate Terrace Shooting Friday the 13th; Shots Fired on Saturday too

In addition, on Saturday, April 14, police began investigating a series of shots fired dispatches that originated from W. 9th Street and Adams Avenue, as well as other suspected locations.

Huntington Police responded to a shooting incident received about 12:55 a.m. April 14. The location is the 500 block of Marcum Terrace. No other details are available. A female reportedly sustained a wound to her butt.

Huntington Police on April 12-13 made 11 arrests on 20 charges (two charges and one arrest were vehicular related and not listed here), including:

- Possession of a controlled substance and third offense DUI about 4:15 p.m. April 12 in the 800 block of 8th Street;

- Possession of a controlled substance, warrant execution and DUI at about 6:11 p.m. April 12 in the vicinity of 10th Street and 12th Avenue;

- Shoplifting (first and second offense) at about 8:15 p.m. April 12 in the 900 block of 9th Avenue;

- Shoplifting, disorderly conduct, public intox about 11:11 a.m. April 13 in the 1100 block of Hal Greer Blvd.

- Paraphernalia, about 4:45 p.m. April 13 in the 3100 block of Rt. 60 E.

- Disorderly conduct, obstruction, public intoxication at about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Third Avenue;

- Warrant execution, about 11:58 p.m April 13 in the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue;

- Two warrant executions about 1:25 a.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Adams Avenue;

- Warrant execution about 12:50 a.m. April 14 in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue.

AMONG INCIDENTS REPORTED TO HPD (April 13-14 print outs; if incidents resulted in arrest see above.)

- Breaking and entering about 12:01 am April 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue;

- Petit larceny about 2 a.m. April 12 in the 600 block of Washington Avenue;

- Threatening electronic communications about 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of W. 10th St.;

- Domestic battery about 5:10 a.m. April 13 in the 4800 block of Sunset Drive;

- Battery, shoplifting, about 5:30 a.m. April 13 in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue;

- Battery, about 9:25 am April 13 in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue;

- Battery, about 3:05 pm April 13 in the vicinity of 8th St . and 5th Avenue;

- Grand larceny, about 4:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of Third Avenue;

- Destruction of property, about 9 p.m., April 14 in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue;

- Shoplifting , about 12:50 a.m. April 14 in the 2800 block of 5th Avenue;

- Destruction of property, about 2:50 a.m. April 14 in the 900 block of W. 9th St.