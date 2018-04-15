Get Uncorked! A Food and Wine Festival to Benefit the Marshall Artists Series on April 28th

HUNTINGTON, WV – Calling all wine lovers! Cabell Huntington Hospital presents The Uncorked! Wine Festival Fundraiser at the Fredrick Building on Saturday, April 28 from 5-8 pm. Uncorked! is a food and wine festival that benefits the Marshall Artists Series’ educational outreach programs.

These programs provide local school aged children exposure to the performing arts. During the 2017-2018 season, the Marshall Artists Series provided exposure to the arts for over 6,000 local school children and over 7,500 Marshall University students free of charge. In December of 2017, the Marshall Artists Series welcomed over 2,000 children to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center to get into the Christmas spirit with A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stae. These educational programs are often expensive, and the Marshall Artists Series must receive 75% of its funding through community donations.

Pour the gift of the arts into local children’s lives all while pouring wine into your glass! Uncorked! will be your chance to sample over 60 varieties of wine, tantalize your taste buds with tasty food, and bid on unique and extravagant items at its live and silent auctions, all while helping out a great cause. This is a wonderful way to encourage and help bring talent and entertainment to the Huntington community.

Uncorked! will be held at Huntington’s exquisite and historic Frederick Building and 21 @ The Frederick – located on 4th Avenue in Downtown Huntington. Guests will check-in at the Keith-Albee Theatre to retrieve a tasting glass, wristband and bidding number. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. To order tickets contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656. If tickets are still available the day of the festival, then tickets may be available for purchase at the Keith Albee Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.

Visit the silent auction from 5-7 p.m., as well as a live auction with WSAZ’s Time Irr from 7-8 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV – Calling all wine lovers! Cabell Huntington Hospital presents The Uncorked! Wine Festival Fundraiser at the Fredrick Building on Saturday, April 28 from 5-8 pm. Uncorked! is a food and wine festival that benefits the Marshall Artists Series’ educational outreach programs.

These programs provide local school aged children exposure to the performing arts. During the 2017-2018 season, the Marshall Artists Series provided exposure to the arts for over 6,000 local school children and over 7,500 Marshall University students free of charge. In December of 2017, the Marshall Artists Series welcomed over 2,000 children to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center to get into the Christmas spirit with A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stae. These educational programs are often expensive, and the Marshall Artists Series must receive 75% of its funding through community donations.

Pour the gift of the arts into local children’s lives all while pouring wine into your glass! Uncorked! will be your chance to sample over 60 varieties of wine, tantalize your taste buds with tasty food, and bid on unique and extravagant items at its live and silent auctions, all while helping out a great cause. This is a wonderful way to encourage and help bring talent and entertainment to the Huntington community.

Uncorked! will be held at Huntington’s exquisite and historic Frederick Building and 21 @ The Frederick – located on 4th Avenue in Downtown Huntington. Guests will check-in at the Keith-Albee Theatre to retrieve a tasting glass, wristband and bidding number. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. To order tickets contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656. If tickets are still available the day of the festival, then tickets may be available for purchase at the Keith Albee Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.

Visit the silent auction from 5-7 p.m., as well as a live auction with WSAZ’s Time Irr from 7-8 p.m.