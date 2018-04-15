HUNTINGTON MEETINGS: HMDA Cancelled; Zoning Re-Scheduled

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, April 15, 2018 - 02:11 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) has cancelled its April 16, 2018 meeting. It would have been at 4 pm in council chambers.

A meeting of Huntington City Council's Planning/Zoning Committee has been scheduled for Monday May 7 fifteen minutes following the  5:30 p.m. Planning and Zoning Commission meeting  in council chambers.

The agenda will be consideration of amendments for various articles for the regulation of short-term rental lodging (as referred back to committee).

Having been discussed at a prior meeting, this is a re-schedule from an April 16 meeting which could not be held due to lack of a quorum.



  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus