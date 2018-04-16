HPD BLOTTER: Witness Intimidation Listed as one of charges

A man arrested at 11 a.m. April 14 at W. 5th Avenue & 19th Street faces seven charges, including brandishing, battery, assault on a police officer and intimidation of a witness. Trespassing, attempt to commit a felony and destruction of property are the three other charges.

Six additional arrests were made based on the April 15 police department reports. Four of those arrested had an outstanding warrant executed.

A man has been charged with receipt and transfer of stolen property . His arrest occurred at about 4:39 p.m. April 14 in the 1400 block of Rt. 60 E. He had also been arrested earlier that same day at 12:50 a.m. on a shoplifting charge in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue.

Among incidents reported to the Huntington Police on April 14 were:

- Assault at about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of 11th St. and 4th Avenue;

- Petit larceny at 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Blvd.'

- Malicious assault at 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Marcum Terrace.