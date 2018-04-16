HIMG welcomes three new providers to their group

HIMG is proud to welcome three new providers to their practice: Christina Caruthers, FNP-BC, Lana Hofeldt, PA-C, and Cynthia Lewis, FNP-BC.

Christina Caruthers is a certified nurse practitioner with specialized training in cardiovascular medicine including COPD, Atherosclerosis and IV Therapy. She received her education from the University of North Carolina and Marshall University’s School of Nursing. Before joining HIMG in February of 2018, Caruthers was working in Charleston, West Virginia as a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner.

Lana Hofeldt joins the team as a physician assistant with experience in orthopaedics, emergency medicine, general and bariatric surgery practices. Hofeldt completed her education at Marshall University and received her certification from Alderson Broaddus College. Hofeldt is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and West Virginia Association of Physician Assistants.

Cynthia Lewis is a certified nurse practitioner with specialized educational and clinical training in family practice. She received her undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and completed her FNP program at Marshall University. Lewis is a member of the Oncology Nursing Society, National Rural Health Association and American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

“I am pleased to welcome these three providers, who bring unique skill sets to our group to further the high quality of medicine provided at HIMG. With the addition of these ladies, we are able to continue our expansion and diversification of service offerings to the Huntington community as we have done over the last 49 years,” said Mark Morgan, CEO of HIMG.

HIMG is a thriving multi-specialty group practice founded in 1969 and now consists of more than seventy physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in the areas of primary care, urgent care, and medical and surgical subspecialties. The physician group is considered to be the premier group practice in the tristate area including and around Huntington, W.Va. with a proven track record in attracting high caliber, qualified physicians. The HIMG Regional Medical Center is located at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington, W.Va. 25705. For more information, visit www.himgwv.com.