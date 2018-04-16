Statewide “College Decision Day” events to celebrate graduating high school seniors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – High schools all across the state will be recognizing seniors who have chosen to pursue some form of education or training beyond high school.

More than 50 schools have registered to participate in the College Foundation of West Virginia’s (CFWV’s) fourth annual statewide “College Decision Day” campaign. College Decision Day events serve as opportunities for seniors to commit to pursuing a postsecondary pathway and for educators and underclassmen to celebrate seniors’ ambitions to continue their education beyond high school. College Decision Day events will happen statewide from April 16 through June 15.

Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of West Virginia’s Community and Technical College System (CTCS), expressed the importance of pursuing postsecondary education for the class of 2018.

“West Virginia is lucky to have financial aid programs that make going to college affordable,” said Tucker. “We are also lucky to have a variety of postsecondary options to help students meet their personal goals. Whether it’s a one-, two- or four-year program, students can find the path that leads them to success. We applaud our state’s graduating seniors and hope to see them on our campuses this fall.”

Students who have committed to entering a certificate program, a career or technical program, a two- or four-year degree program, an apprenticeship program or military service will be recognized during College Decision Day events. Students’ families and friends along with members of the community are invited to attend.

Dr. Paul L. Hill, Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission (the Commission), praised schools for celebrating those students.

“Each year during College Decision Day events, we see the state’s brightest students shine as they formally commit to postsecondary education,” said Hill. “We’re grateful to have so many high schools participating in the initiative to ensure that students both understand the importance of continuing their education beyond high school and are given guidance on how to make the transition from high school to college. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for the college bound class of 2018.”

The following schools have registered to host a College Decision Day event:

Berkeley Springs High School

The College Decision Day campaign is one of CFWV’s three statewide college-planning milestone events, alongside College Application and Exploration Week and a statewide Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion campaign. These three events help guide 12th grade students and their families in planning, applying and paying for college.

To learn more about College Decision Day and to view a schedule of events happening statewide, visit www.cfwvconnect.com/college-decision-day.

CFWV is a statewide college readiness and career planning initiative managed by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.