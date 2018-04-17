Detroit Man Sentenced for Huntington Heroin Distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who was caught with heroin in Huntington in 2015 was sentenced to 49 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. JaJuan Thrasher, 30, previously pled guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Stuart commended the work of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force.

“Detroit drug dealers are soon to be a mere footnote in Huntington’s history,” said United States Attorney Stuart. “Thrasher is just the latest to be going to federal prison as a result of our efforts.”

On September 14, 2015, members of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 2317 Lincoln Avenue, Apartment A in Huntington. When investigators executed the warrant, they located Thrasher and two additional individuals inside the residence. Investigators subsequently seized approximately 18 grams of heroin, which was packaged for distribution, from Thrasher’s pocket. Thrasher admitted to investigators that he had been engaged in distributing heroin in the Huntington area. As part of his plea, Thrasher also admitted that he and others used the Lincoln Avenue apartment to distribute heroin between the summer of 2015 and September 14, 2015.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. United States District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.