Schumer stars in comedy about finding inner beauty

, a PG-13 comedy about body image and confidence stars Amy Schumer as Renee Bennett an average woman who's insecure about her looks. After knocking herself out in spin class at the fitness center, she wakes up believing she's been transformed into a glamorous bombshell.

Her new confidence empowers her to live fearlessly -- and people take notice, including her friends (Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps), her boss (Michelle Williams), and a new man (Tom Hopper) -- even though her outer appearance hasn't changed at all.

Directors Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn have "Not that into You," "Never Been Kissed," and "How to Be Single" among their comedies about 21st Century relationships. Two of the film' s six producers are familiar to Marshall fans --- McG and Mary Viola. McG directed "We Are Marshall" and Viola co-produced. They teamed for "The Duff," which featured Mae Whitman as a "designated ugly friend" in a John Hughes inspired look at high school pecking order.

Advance screenings have been favorable in a period that has seen the romantic comedy formula undergoing significant tweaks to bring viewers back to the theater. Standard 'boy meets girl" endeavors have generally not been successful, but injecting a hybrid "chic flick" scenario and , perhaps, an edgy couple (or friends) have escaped neglect.

Unpreviewed at this writing, some writers suggest lots of rude humor and slapstick violence with sexual innuendo awaits along with exploring finding beauty and self confidence from within.

Viola (left) with McG and Susan Cartsonis at Duff premiere

TRAFFIK

In the action packed thriller, Traffik, Brea (Paula Patton) and John (Omar Epps) are off for a romantic weekend in the mountains. Isolated at a remote estate, the couple is surprised by the arrival of two friends, Darren (Laz Alonso) and Malia (Roselyn Sanchez). Just when the weekend starts to get back on track, a violent biker gang turns up and begins to torment them. The foursome are forced to fight for their lives against the gang who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

SUPER TROOPERS 2

Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic SUPER TROOPERS. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is SUPER TROOPERS 2.