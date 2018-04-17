Immigration 101: Finding Facts on Complicated Topic Workshop

Laws and enforcement related to immigration in the United States have been complex but policy alterations and prior rulings in a quasi-limbo make the procedures intimidating at best.



Offering a "safe place" to discuss specifics shrouded in controversy, Edwin DeQuioros, USCIS Immigration Service Officer, will be at the Drinko Library Tuesday, April 17 from 2:30-4 p.m. in Room 349.

Experts from from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will be on hand for inquiries.

For more information, please contact Sabrina Thomas at tho4@marshall.edu.