W.Va. AG Pill Mill Lawsuit Yields $550K Settlement

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reached a $550,000 settlement with a pharmacy that stood accused of providing nearly 10 million doses of highly addictive prescription painkillers in just 11 years – all for a county with fewer than 25,000 residents.

The settlement resolves allegations that Larry’s Drive-In Pharmacy, of Boone County, helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis. The nearly 10 million doses it allegedly dispensed proved far greater than the county’s 11 other retail pharmacies, including three operated by national chains.

“Every aspect of the pharmaceutical supply chain bears responsibility the senseless death brought upon our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This settlement demonstrates my commitment to go after all parties, regardless of size, to ensure their conduct adhere to best practices so that our state can reach her full potential.”

Larry’s Drive-In Pharmacy was among three sued in less than a month between December 2016 and January 2017. Lawsuits against the others – Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc. of Raleigh County and Judy’s Drug Store Inc. of Grant County – continue.

The Attorney General alleged Larry’s Drive-In Pharmacy failed to identify suspicious prescriptions or determine whether it was dispensing a suspicious number of pills.

The eight-count civil complaint charged Larry’s Drive-In Pharmacy with violations of the state’s Consumer Protection and Credit Act, as well as unfair methods of competition, negligence, unjust enrichment, creating a public nuisance and intentional acts and omissions.

Larry’s Drive-In Pharmacy denied any allegation of liability or wrongdoing as part of the settlement. It permanently ceased operations during the course of the state’s litigation.

