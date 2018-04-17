Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Preventive Medicine

This funding through the Preventive Medicine Residency Program will support curriculum and programs for preventive medicine residents, improving access to quality preventive health care services for West Virginians.



“Taking advantage of preventive health care is critical for maintaining healthy communities in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “From obesity to substance abuse, a proactive approach to health care makes sense. In order to tackle some of our nation’s most significant public health issues, it is important that we continue to support preeminent medical programs like those at West Virginia University and expand the number of quality physicians available to serve West Virginians. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I was glad to play a part in securing this funding that will not only support our students, but will also improve the overall health of our communities in West Virginia.”



“Ensuring our medical residents have access to the best training possible raises the bar for our medical professionals across West Virginia and the nation. I am proud of the opportunities that West Virginia University provides its students to become the best in their field and our state’s citizens to have access to world-class healthcare. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for this funding for our medical students in West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.