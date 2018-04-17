Mayor Jones Joins Nationwide Effort to Recognize Impact of National Service

Charleston, WV – Mayor Danny Jones issued a proclamation recognizing April 3rd as National Service Recognition Day in Charleston, West Virginia. He joined more than 5,200 county officials and mayors across the country in a nationwide initiative to highlight the impact of national service in tackling local problems.

Each year, more than 325,000 individuals volunteer in West Virginia as national service members through AmeriCorps State and National, Volunteers In Service to America (VISTA), and Senior Corps programs. The Education Alliance supports two National Service programs in Kanawha County, STEM Network Schools and AmeriCorps on the Frontline. George Washington High School was selected to become model STEM schools through the STEM Network Schools program. STEM Network Schools incorporate best practices in STEM education and the scientific design principles that positively impact student achievement. The STEM Coordinator VISTA at George Washington High School has helped the school incorporate STEM-based student engagement activities, enrich STEM curriculum and instruction, and strengthening STEM business partnerships. AmeriCorps on the Frontline empowers at-risk students to see their potential by connecting them with a caring adult role model. The AmeriCorps mentor provides consistent, ongoing mentoring to students at Edgewood Elementary, Mary C. Snow Elementary, Piedmont Elementary, and Grandview Elementary. Schools designed to increases their school attendance, behavior and course performance and thereby improves their chances of successful high school graduation. National Service Recognition Day is a nationwide bipartisan effort to recognize the positive impact of national service, to thank those who serve, and to encourage more citizens to give back to their communities. This day is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, and Cities of Service. “National Service makes a tremendous impact on our state to meet local needs, strengthen communities, and increase civic engagement,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, President and CEO of The Education Alliance. “The Education Alliance is thankful for the AmeriCorps members whose service provides West Virginia students with a bright future and ensures they have the skills needed to be competitive in a 21st century job market.” As the federal agency for service and volunteering, CNCS annually engages millions of Americans in service at more than 50,000 locations through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and other programs. National service participants address the most pressing challenges facing our counties and nation. From helping communities recover from natural disasters, fighting the opioid epidemic, restoring parks, strengthening public safety, to tutoring and mentoring disadvantaged students, national service members get things done. Across the nation, local leaders are participating in a variety of activities, including visiting national service programs, hosting roundtable discussions, issuing proclamations, and communicating the impact of national service through social media. By shining the spotlight on the impact of service and thanking those who serve, local officials hope to inspire more residents to get involved in their communities. For more information including background and a list of participating county officials and mayors, visit NationalService.gov/RecognitionDay. #

