WVU at Parkersburg Foundation participates in Give Local MOV campaign

Parkersburg, W.Va. 4/17/18 – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) will hold their 24-hour online fundraiser, Give Local MOV, on Tuesday, May 1. The WVU at Parkersburg Foundation is one of 45 local nonprofits participating, and will be seeking online donations to benefit students at WVU Parkersburg with financial needs.

Donations towards the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation will go to the student emergency fund. This fund helps WVU at Parkersburg students with one-time immediate financial needs enabling them to stay in school.

In the 2016 – 2017 academic year, the Foundation assisted 81 students. The emergency funds help students facing housing, medical and transportation issues as well as students awaiting delayed funding. Donations to this fund also allowed the Foundation to contribute food to the Riverhawk Food Pantry’s holiday meal baskets.

These funds are most often used when a student faces a financial problem that may prevent them from attending class and reaching their career goals. WVU at Parkersburg Student Support Services identifies their need and contacts the Foundation for assistance. These two entities also put students in contact with other services on campus and in their county.

“These are gifts of kindness. There is no expectation for a student to pay back the money given to them for their needs. We are merely trying to help students stay in school,” said Foundation Office Director Senta Goudy.

Give Local MOV allows nonprofits to collectively raise money and compete for prize money and matching funds. Superior Toyota donated a gift of $30,000 for matching funds that will be shared among the participating organizations. Donations made are matched one-to-one up to the allotted share.

“When you donate, you help a student fill a tank of gas, fix a flat tire or help them make it to the next month with utilities. You are making a huge difference in the life of students and their ability to be successful,” said Goudy.

For more information, visit givelocalmov.org. Donations can be made with a credit card to any registered nonprofit organization. You do not have to have a PACF account or live in the Mid-Ohio Valley to give.