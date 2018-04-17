Kanawha Valley Shred/E-Cycle Event Set For Saturday at Southridge Center

CHARLESTON – Kanawha Valley residents can take advantage of a safe and secure alternative to dispose of sensitive documents and old consumer electronic devices during a “Fight Fraud, Shred Instead” recycling event , 9:00 a.m. to Noon , Saturday, April 21 at Cabela’s , 200 Cross Terrace Blvd., Southridge Center, Charleston .

This free event – open to all Kanawha Valley residents – is sponsored by AARP West Virginia, in partnership with Charleston Newspapers, KnightHorst Shredding, Bluegrass E-Cycle, and Cabela’s. In the event of severe inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.

Individuals may securely dispose of residential paper documents that contain sensitive information, such as tax returns, bank statements, medical bills and credit card receipts. The shredded papers will be recycled into consumer paper products. This free community shred event is limited to the recycling of residential paper products – no businesses please – with a limit of six (6) bags or boxes per household.

Bluegrass E-Cycle will offer free electronics recycling during this community event.Used consumer electronics items will be accepted, including batteries, cable and wire, CDs, cell phones, circuit boards, computers and computer accessories, ink and toner, modems, flat screen monitors, MP3 players, network equipment (servers, routers, switches), printers, satellite receivers, video cassette recorders and cameras, video games and consoles. Older tube TV’s and monitors will not be accepted.

Charleston Newspapers will be collecting newspapers, magazines and telephone directories for recycling during the event. For more information, contact AARP West Virginia at 304-340-4610.

The event is an official West Virginia Money Smart Week event, and is presented in conjunction with financial education events across the Mountain State April 21 - 28.For more information on Money Smart Week activities, visit www.facebook.com/wvmsw orwww.moneysmartweek.org.