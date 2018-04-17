Most read
WVU Parkersburg Ecohawks to host Earth Day Celebration on April 23
The Ecohawks will be entertaining children from local schools and teaching them about the environment and how to reduce, reuse and recycle. Crafts include painting rocks, planting and coloring. There will also be an adult coloring table. Refreshments will be provided, and prizes will be raffled off.
The West Virginia Department of Forestry will be giving away tree seedlings and provide information on how they help with erosion control, give shade and shelter, are wind barriers and serve as a wildlife habitat. Also, Smokey the Bear will be greeting visitors.
The West Virginia National Guard Waster Division will have a representative on campus to collect electronic waste. The program allows for the safe recycling of electronics and household appliances.
Master Naturalist Andrew Clovis will be in attendance. John Tharp and George Blakenhorn will lead a guided bird walk around the campus trail. Binoculars will be provided.
In addition, there will be a showing of the National Geographic documentary, “Toxic Waters,” which features Parkersburg.
Refreshments will be provided, and prizes such as a $50 Amazon gift card will be raffled off.
“We hope our Earth Day Celebration will bring environment issues to light and provide our attendees with a new perspective. The WVU Parkersburg Ecohawks believe that people who find beauty in nature will do more to protect it,” Ecohawks advisor Valerie Keinath said.
For more information, contact Valerie Keinath at Valerie.Keinath@wvup.edu or at 304-424-8327.