FIRST LOOK: Super Troopers Sequel, I Feel Pretty Open This Weekend
Studios do not want to counter program against these giants. "I Feel Pretty" had been slated for April 26 but even they backed up a week when faced with the Infinity juggernaut. That has become a wise choice , otherwise, Super Troopers 2, would have had this weekend to its lonesome, since Traffik is a limited wide release.
(Note: Animated Isle of Dogs playing/opening on select screens, including Marquee Pullman).
MAY 4: Bab Samaritan (thriller/horror); Overboard (romantic); Tully (comedy);
MAY 11: Breaking In (thriller); Life of the Party (comedy)
MAY 18: Showdogs (comedy); Book Club; Deadpool 2 (Action).
One note: It appears that May is front loaded with comedies competing with each other. Somehow , unless I'm wrong, the slate will siphon viewers from each other. With tentpoles upfront, counter programming has a shot, just not all counter programmed comedies. Insert a low budget Blum somewhere. Bad Samaritan has a non-supernatural concept, so the genre is nearly wide open.
Don't contemplate that some of the older releases will stretch further --- both Infinity and Solo are 3D and multiple auditorium entries --- meaning, the smaller and extended runs will vanish.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
APRIL 22 & 25, Wayne's World
APRIL 29 & May 2, The Notebook
MAY 6 & 9, Monty Python and the Holy Grail (a former midnight movie staple.)
Films show at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at select Marquee Cinemas.
NEW THIS WEEK
SUPERTROOPERS 2
Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic SUPER TROOPERS. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is SUPER TROOPERS 2.
I FEEL PRETTY
A woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem, that hold her back everyday, wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?
ISLE OF DOGS
SLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.
COMING MAY 4
BAD SAMARITAN
A valet (Robert Sheehan) develops a clever scam to burglarize the houses of rich customers. Things go smoothly until he robs the wrong customer (David Tennant), and discovers a woman being held captive in his home. Afraid of going to prison, he leaves the woman there and makes a call to the police, who find nothing when they investigate. Now, the valet must endure the wrath of the kidnapper who seeks revenge on him, all while desperately trying to find and rescue the captive woman he left behind.
HUNTINGTON , WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
FLASHBACK
Sun/Wed 3:30 - 7:00 PM
ADVANCE TICKETS
THURSDAY APRIL 25 7:30 (2 screens)
RED CARPET EVENTS START AT 6 p.m.
AVENGERS INFINITY WARS
An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.
PREMIERE NIGHT THURSDAY APRIL 25 , 7:00-9:15 (3D also at 7 pm)
Begins Friday April 26, 11:30-2:55-6:20-9:45
STARTS FRIDAY
Trailer ▶
I Feel Pretty (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski
DIRECTOR
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Super Troopers 2 (R)Comedy
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter
DIRECTOR
Jay Chandrasekhar
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM10:00PM
(PG-13) Horror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk
DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Rampage (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy
DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Helena Bonham Carter, Gérard Depardieu
DIRECTOR
Bibo Bergeron, Dan St. Pierre
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM
Trailer ▶
Blockers (R)Comedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton
DIRECTOR
Kay Cannon
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Chappaquiddick (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jason Clarke, Bruce Dern
DIRECTOR
John Curran
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:30PM
Trailer ▶
A Quiet Place (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
DIRECTOR
John Krasinski
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
(R) Drama
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:15PM6:15PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Ready Player One (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Isle of Dogs (PG-13)Animation
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston
DIRECTOR
Wes Anderson
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Pacific Rim: Uprising (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian
DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight
More Information ► 2D 3:25PM6:25PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Sherlock Gnomes (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
John Stevenson
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
I Can Only Imagine (PG)Family
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:10PM6:20PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Love, Simon (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner
DIRECTOR
Greg Berlanti
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:10PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
A Wrinkle in Time (PG)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
DIRECTOR
Ava DuVernay
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:45PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:30PM6:35PM9:45PM
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
FLASHBACK
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 3:30 & 7:00 pm
STARTS FRIDAY APRIL 20
Trailer ▶
I Feel Pretty (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski
DIRECTOR
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Super Troopers 2 (R)Comedy
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter
DIRECTOR
Jay Chandrasekhar
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM10:00PM
(PG-13) Horror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk
DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Rampage (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy
DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Helena Bonham Carter, Gérard Depardieu
DIRECTOR
Bibo Bergeron, Dan St. Pierre
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM
Trailer ▶
Blockers (R)Comedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton
DIRECTOR
Kay Cannon
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Chappaquiddick (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jason Clarke, Bruce Dern
DIRECTOR
John Curran
More Information ► 2D 3:00PM6:00PM8:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Miracle Season (PG)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Hunt, Tiera Skovbye, Erin Moriarty, Danika Yarosh
DIRECTOR
Sean McNamara
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
A Quiet Place (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
DIRECTOR
John Krasinski
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Ready Player One (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Sherlock Gnomes (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
John Stevenson
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
I Can Only Imagine (PG)Family
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, WV
PARK PLACE STADIUM
BECKLEY, WV
MARQUEE GALLERIA 14