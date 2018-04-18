FIRST LOOK: Super Troopers Sequel, I Feel Pretty Open This Weekend

Avid movie goers have gotten used to choosing from three or four new film choices. The reel mill slows for the rest of April and May. Cinemas are preparing for two staggering nearly guaranteed tentpole releases --- Avengers Infinity Wars (April 26) and Solo A Star Wars Story (May 25) with Deadpool 2 on May 18.

Studios do not want to counter program against these giants. "I Feel Pretty" had been slated for April 26 but even they backed up a week when faced with the Infinity juggernaut. That has become a wise choice , otherwise, Super Troopers 2, would have had this weekend to its lonesome, since Traffik is a limited wide release.

(Note: Animated Isle of Dogs playing/opening on select screens, including Marquee Pullman).

MAY 4: Bab Samaritan (thriller/horror); Overboard (romantic); Tully (comedy);

MAY 11: Breaking In (thriller); Life of the Party (comedy)

MAY 18: Showdogs (comedy); Book Club; Deadpool 2 (Action).

One note: It appears that May is front loaded with comedies competing with each other. Somehow , unless I'm wrong, the slate will siphon viewers from each other. With tentpoles upfront, counter programming has a shot, just not all counter programmed comedies. Insert a low budget Blum somewhere. Bad Samaritan has a non-supernatural concept, so the genre is nearly wide open.

Don't contemplate that some of the older releases will stretch further --- both Infinity and Solo are 3D and multiple auditorium entries --- meaning, the smaller and extended runs will vanish.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

APRIL 22 & 25, Wayne's World

APRIL 29 & May 2, The Notebook

MAY 6 & 9, Monty Python and the Holy Grail (a former midnight movie staple.)

Films show at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at select Marquee Cinemas.

NEW THIS WEEK

SUPERTROOPERS 2

Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic SUPER TROOPERS. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is SUPER TROOPERS 2.

I FEEL PRETTY

A woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem, that hold her back everyday, wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

ISLE OF DOGS

SLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

COMING MAY 4

BAD SAMARITAN

A valet (Robert Sheehan) develops a clever scam to burglarize the houses of rich customers. Things go smoothly until he robs the wrong customer (David Tennant), and discovers a woman being held captive in his home. Afraid of going to prison, he leaves the woman there and makes a call to the police, who find nothing when they investigate. Now, the valet must endure the wrath of the kidnapper who seeks revenge on him, all while desperately trying to find and rescue the captive woman he left behind.

HUNTINGTON , WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

FLASHBACK

Sun/Wed 3:30 - 7:00 PM

ADVANCE TICKETS

THURSDAY APRIL 25 7:30 (2 screens)

RED CARPET EVENTS START AT 6 p.m.

AVENGERS INFINITY WARS

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

PREMIERE NIGHT THURSDAY APRIL 25 , 7:00-9:15 (3D also at 7 pm)

Begins Friday April 26, 11:30-2:55-6:20-9:45

STARTS FRIDAY

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

FLASHBACK

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 3:30 & 7:00 pm

STARTS FRIDAY APRIL 20

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, WV

PARK PLACE STADIUM

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14