HPD BLOTTER: Three Warrants Executed

Based on the Huntington Police Arrest & Incident Reports printed at about 8 a.m. April 17 (just as the day's raids would be listed), Huntington officers executed three warrants. They were at 7:15 a.m. April 17 in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue, 7:20 a.m. April 17 in the 2200 block of Guthrie Court, and in the 200 block of 19th Street at 10:28 p.m. April 16.

Officiers made an arrest at about 12:25 p.m. April 16 for breaking and entering/destruction of property in the 500 block of 9th Street.

Other arrests were made for disorderly conduct, trespass, Drug Paraphernalia and domestic battery.

Among incidents reported to the police department were:

- Malicious assault at 9:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hall Street on April 16;

- Wanton endangerment at 12:45 p.m. April 16 in the 900 block of W.5th Avenue;

- Burglary at about 1 p.m. April 16 in the 300 block of W. North Blvd.