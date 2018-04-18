Most read
HPD BLOTTER: Three Warrants Executed
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 04:10 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford HuntingtonNews.Net Reporter
Officiers made an arrest at about 12:25 p.m. April 16 for breaking and entering/destruction of property in the 500 block of 9th Street.
Other arrests were made for disorderly conduct, trespass, Drug Paraphernalia and domestic battery.
Among incidents reported to the police department were:
- Malicious assault at 9:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hall Street on April 16;
- Wanton endangerment at 12:45 p.m. April 16 in the 900 block of W.5th Avenue;
- Burglary at about 1 p.m. April 16 in the 300 block of W. North Blvd.