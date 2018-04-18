Public Service Commission Provides Earth Day Lesson Plans

CHARLESTON, WV – Earth Day is April 22 and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia encourages teachers across the state to share with students the importance of caring for our planet by conserving energy, water and other natural resources we depend on.  The Commission has compiled a collection of lesson plans that are appropriate for students in kindergarten through high school.

 

The lesson plans include conservation tips, science experiments, art projects, group activities and many other hands-on tools for teachers.  Here are a few links to provide an example of what is available:

 

Lessons from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (www.eia.gov/kids/)

Teacher Guide: Resources for lessons, projects, games and other classroom activities

 

Lessons from Scholastic (Conservation Lessons for Grades K through 8)

Lessons on water and energy conservation

 

Lessons from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (www.epa.gov/students)

Learning and Teaching about the Environment: Lesson plans, teacher guides, homework resources and science fair project ideas

 

Find a full list of lesson plans, projects and conservation-related Earth Day activities on the Public Service Commission’s website at http://www.psc.state.wv.us/lessonplans.html.

 

