Public Service Commission Provides Earth Day Lesson Plans
The lesson plans include conservation tips, science experiments, art projects, group activities and many other hands-on tools for teachers. Here are a few links to provide an example of what is available:
Lessons from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (www.eia.gov/kids/)
Teacher Guide: Resources for lessons, projects, games and other classroom activities
Lessons from Scholastic (Conservation Lessons for Grades K through 8)
Lessons on water and energy conservation
Lessons from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (www.epa.gov/students)
Learning and Teaching about the Environment: Lesson plans, teacher guides, homework resources and science fair project ideas
Find a full list of lesson plans, projects and conservation-related Earth Day activities on the Public Service Commission’s website at http://www.psc.state.wv.us/lessonplans.html.