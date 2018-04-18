DNR announces Archery in the Schools State Tournament winners

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Approximately 500 students from 55 schools participated in the 13th annual Archery in the Schools state tournament, hosted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center on March 24.

Each participant shot 30 arrows, 15 from 10 meters and 15 from 15 meters, with a maximum score of 300.



Ripley High School sophomore Kaylee Toler was the top overall female shooter with a score of 291. Carly McHenry from Washington District Elementary was awarded the first-place elementary female individual award with a score of 275, while Danielle Fridley from Petersburg Middle School was awarded the first-place middle school female individual award with a score of 289.

Peterstown Middle School seventh-grader Jacob Dillion was the top overall male shooter with a score of 292. Riley Peyton from Bridge/Clendenin Elementary was awarded the first-place elementary male individual award with a score of 280, and Damon Witschey from Magnolia High School took top individual honors in the high school male category with a 291.

Ripley High School returned to the top spot in the high school division, while Washington District Elementary and Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School took top honors for the first time in their respective divisions.



Following the competition, awards were presented to the top three teams in each division, the top 10 male and female individuals in each division, and the top two overall male and female archers. The top team and top 10 individuals from each division automatically received a bid to compete in the 2018 NASP National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky on May 10-12.