Marshall University announces new class for accelerated B.S./M.D. program

Marshall University and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced today the newest class members of its accelerated B.S./M.D. program.

The program was created for high-performing West Virginia students as an accelerated pathway for students to finish both degrees in seven years.

“We’ve seen some great success with this program since it was started in 2015,” said Jennifer T. Plymale, associate dean for admissions at the School of Medicine. “Our first recruits are now matriculating to medical school and headed toward making their imprints on health care in our state.”

Plymale said the program is just one of the ways Marshall University is working to keep talented, bright students in West Virginia.

The following individuals have been accepted into the new program:

Mary Sophia Anton, Milton, Cabell County

Jacob Brown, Logan, Logan County

Virginia Franklin, Huntington, Cabell County

Casey Hinchman, Huntington, Wayne County

Vinitha Joseph, Morgantown, Monongalia County

Rachel Maddox, Huntington, Wayne County

Johnathon Terango, Ona, Cabell County

Jacy Baxter, Chapmanville, Logan County

Preeya Modi, Cross Lanes, Kanawha County

The program is open to West Virginia high school students who achieve a minimum ACT composite score of 30 (or equivalent SAT) and an ACT math score of 27 (or equivalent SAT), as well as a cumulative GPA of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Other admission criteria include three letters of recommendation and an on-campus interview.

Students who successfully complete the undergraduate program requirements will matriculate directly into medical school. They are not required to take the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT). Additionally, they will receive a tuition waiver for the medical school portion of the program.

For more information on the program, visit https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/accelerated-bsmd-program/.