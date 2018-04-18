Federal Court Appearances Set for High Profile Drug Traffickers

Court dates have been set for some of those arrested during the Tuesday, April 17, Project Huntington operation. US Attorney Michael Stuart released the following:

In terms of the operations of Project Huntington yesterday, this was a dual federal and state effort executed with unprecedented collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement authorities. “In terms of the federal targets, today was more than we could have hoped for,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We shut down the supplier of suppliers, a dealer network is out of business, and the unprecedented dual state action was pulled off without incident or harm to any of our law enforcement professionals.”

The operation remains ongoing and will continue as targets are identified and located. With respect to the most critical part of yesterday’s operation, the termination of the Peterson Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), eleven (11) of the fifteen (15) federal targets in West Virginia were apprehended, including Manget Peterson, the most critical target. Three defendants, Willie Peterson, Malcolm Simmons and Nyanzangusa Baldwin, were arrested in Detroit, Michigan. Charles Graves was arrested in Canton, Ohio.

As part of this major law enforcement operation, more than 450 gram of fentanyl were seized prior to yesterday’s operations, enough to wipe out more than 250,000 people. An additional 200 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl was seized yesterday. Laboratory testing will be needed to determine the exact nature of the suspected drugs because field testing is no longer conducted due to consideration for the safety of law enforcement. One search warranted was executed in Detroit and we are still trying to get the results of that warrant.

The following detention hearings have been scheduled in federal court in Huntington for defendants in the Peterson, et al. indictment:

David Miller – April 18 @ 3:15pm

Jarred Moore – April 20 @ 10:00am

Lonnie Berry – April 20 @ 1:00pm

Manget Peterson – April 20 @ 1:30

Also as a result of yesterday’s arrests, additional federal detention hearings are scheduled for:

James Brady – April 18 @ 2:15

Eric Burgess – April 19 @ 10:00

Landrius Boose – April 20 @ 11:00

Ashley Russell – April 20 @ 2:30

“The United States has filed motions to detain every federal defendant for the obvious reason that they were involved in very dangerous drug activity in the City of Huntington and are a threat to public safety,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

“There is no question that the city of Huntington is a safer city today than it was yesterday morning,“ said US Attorney Mike Stuart. “If you’re a drug dealer, don’t assume we are done cleaning out the poison peddlers of Huntington. Quite the contrary. We are just getting warmed up.”