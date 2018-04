Huntington Council Agenda Contains Old Main Corridor Expansion

An ordinance to extend the Old Main Corridor to 7th Street and Fourth Avenue tops the Huntington City Council agenda for Monday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. at council chambers in Huntington City Hall.

Traffic building roof replacement , 37 e-citation printers and a budget revision will also await a vote.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

April 23, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, FOR THE OLD MAIN CORRIDOR PROJECT CONCERNING A PORTION OF THE 700 BLOCK OF FOURTH AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE THIRTY-SEVEN (37) PRINTERS FOR THE E-CITATION PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ROOF REPLACEMENT OF THE CITY’S TRAFFIC BUILDING

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) NEW BACKHOE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR NEW ROOF AT THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #5 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

11. Good & Welfare

12. Adjournment