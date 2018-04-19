Marshall to host retirement reception for Dean Donald Van Horn

 Thursday, April 19, 2018

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Members of the media are welcome to a reception honoring Donald Van Horn, dean of Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media, in light of his upcoming retirement.

 

He will conclude 23 years of dedicated service to Marshall University in June 2018.

 

The reception is planned for 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 20, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. It will be immediately following the College of Arts and Media Awards Convocation in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at 2 p.m.

 

All are welcome to attend both events honoring Marshall students and Van Horn.

 

For more information, e-mail Music Professor Dr. Wendell Dobbs by e-mail at dobbs@marshall.edu

