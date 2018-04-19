Most read
Marshall to host retirement reception for Dean Donald Van Horn
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 00:51 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
He will conclude 23 years of dedicated service to Marshall University in June 2018.
The reception is planned for 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 20, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. It will be immediately following the College of Arts and Media Awards Convocation in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at 2 p.m.
All are welcome to attend both events honoring Marshall students and Van Horn.
For more information, e-mail Music Professor Dr. Wendell Dobbs by e-mail at dobbs@marshall.edu.