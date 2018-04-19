Huntington Museum of Art to Welcome Jennifer Wheeler as Development Director

The Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to announce that Huntington native Jennifer Wheeler has accepted the position of Development Director. She will begin her duties at HMA on May 21.

Being named Development Director at HMA brings Wheeler back to the place where she began her career in 2003 as Programming Coordinator after completing an internship in HMA’s Public Relations Office.

“The Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to welcome Jennifer back as a staff member once again,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming. “I believe Jennifer’s experience in fundraising at Marshall University and the Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau will result in a smooth transition when she takes over the duties of Development Director to lead our very capable Development Department staff.”

Wheeler comes to the Huntington Museum of Art from the Office of Assessor Irv Johnson and the Cabell County Commission, located at the Cabell County Courthouse in downtown Huntington. Wheeler’s duties at the Assessor’s Office include constructing and managing a $1.7 million budget, in addition to writing, developing and editing all office correspondence.

As Director of Marketing at the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, Wheeler authored, submitted and managed small and large grants. She was also University Fund Coordinator for the Marshall University Foundation, where she managed all aspects of Annual Giving, which included cultivating donors, identifying major gift opportunities and supporting capital campaigns. “It’s truly an honor to return to the Huntington Museum of Art to help meet the Open Door Membership goals and to raise funds for exciting future projects,” said Wheeler. “I’m very passionate about the arts and about the ways HMA enriches our community, so this opportunity feels like coming home.”

Wheeler’s career has also included work in the New York fashion industry as a freelance consultant, where Jennifer executed fundraising, marketing and branding strategies and solutions to the private sector and nonprofits.

Earning her Masters of Science at Mountain State University and her Regents Bachelor of Arts at Marshall University, Wheeler also studied trend forecasting at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Wheeler is a member of Huntington City Council, where she is a representative for District 4 and is a member of the Mayor’s Council for the Arts. She is a board member for Girls on the Run and TEAM for WV Children.

Wheeler will follow Carol Bailey as Development Director at the Huntington Museum of Art. Bailey was recently named Executive Director of United Way of the River Cities.

For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.