Chief Jan Rader on Time's List of 100 Most Influential People

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, April 20, 2018 - 01:03 Updated 1 hour ago
Chief Jan Rader on Time's List of 100 Most Influential People
Photo Netflix

Fire Chief Jan Rader has been named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME for building solutions to overcome the opioid crisis and help those suffering from substance use disorders.

She is a shining example of the hard work occurring in #MYHuntington#TIME100

You can view Rader's profile (written by Senator Joe Manchin III) and the full list here: http://time.com/collection/most-influential-people-2018/5238151/jan-rader/

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus