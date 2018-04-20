Kanawha Valley Water System Receives System of the Year Award from State Drinking Water Regulators

Charleston, W.Va. (April 19, 2018) – West Virginia American Water’s Kanawha Valley Water System received the 2017 Surface Water System of the Year Award yesterday from the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health for overall drinking water performance.

Representatives from the WVBPH Office of Environmental Health Services Environmental Engineering Division’s district office in St. Albans presented the award to the Kanawha Valley water system operators and staff in a recognition ceremony at the Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant.

This “Gold Award” for drinking water performance recognizes an outstanding system for achieving optimized water quality that continuously exceeds regulatory requirements and for having no violations or sanitary survey deficiencies. During the award presentation, J.D. Douglas, district engineer for the WVBPH-OEHS-EED, noted that the award is very competitive and seeks to promote the positive accomplishments of high-performing water systems.

“In many cases, one single day of a water system not meeting our definition of ‘optimized water quality’ is the difference between winning or not,” Douglas stated. “Even one violation or deficiency means certain elimination, so receiving this award is an impressive achievement any system should be proud of.”

West Virginia American Water President, Brian Bruce credited the Kanawha Valley plant operators and water quality staff for earning this prestigious honor.

“This award demonstrates the skill and commitment of our Kanawha Valley team to surpass drinking water standards day in and day out for the benefit of our customers,” Bruce said. “In order to keep life flowing, wehold ourselves to the highest standards in delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water to the communities we serve. This award recognizes the men and women who work around the clock, 365 days a year to make this happen.”

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people.With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.