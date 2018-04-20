President Gilbert’s high school recruiting tour continues in Mercer Count

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert continued his “The Rest of Your Life Begins at Marshall University” tour to high schools in West Virginia , by visiting three high schools in Mercer County.

The recruitment tour, which kicked off in late November, focuses on connecting the university directly with students at area high schools. Faculty and students leaders will be traveling with Gilbert. Marshall admissions staff also will be present to collect applications and answer students’ questions.

“It is unbelievable the amount of positive feedback we are receiving from this tour—our faculty, staff and students, as well as community leaders, principals, school counselors and proud alumni are all engaged and supportive of this direct effort to connect with our state’s high school students,” said Gilbert. “I have certainly enjoyed speaking with students, educators, administrators and staff from across the region.

“Marshall University has so much to offer students—more than 100 top-quality educational programs, an accessible and beautiful campus, and about 230 recognized student organizations, just to name a few of the Marshall advantages. We have something for every student, and students don’t have to travel hours away or spend money they don’t have to get an extraordinary educational experience. Marshall University can provide every opportunity and benefit of larger schools, plus we have faculty and staff who care about each student’s success, with campuses close to home but far enough away for students to gain their independence and grow.”

Gilbert,counting Friday's tours, has visited more than 40 schools in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties during the 2017-18 school year.

Gilbert added, “I am excited to continue my travels with members of the Marshall family. Marshall University has so much to be proud of and it is truly a pleasure to share our amazing story with potential future sons and daughters of Marshall.”