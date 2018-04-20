Most read
- HPD BLOTTER: Three Warrants Executed
- Praise Flows for High Profile Huntington (and beyond) Drug Dealers Bust
- Massive Drug Raid Takes Dealers , Suppliers Off Huntington Streets
- Attorney General Morrisey Lawsuit Against DEA Leads To Sweeping Opioid Reform
- Detroit Man Sentenced for Huntington Heroin Distribution
- FIRST LOOK ... I FEEL PRETTY: One Female Reviewer Wants to Celebrate in the Nude; Schumer stars in Respectful Comedy about Inner Beauty
- IMAGE GALLERY: Memphis Overwhelms Marshall
- COLUMN: Rejoice, but Keep it Up
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets April Stops For Metro Valley
Friday, April 20, 2018 - 03:14 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- April 20: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –ID Theft and Scam Presentation, Westview Manor, 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington
- April 23: 9:30 a.m. to Noon – Credit Reporting Event at Barboursville Senior Center, 712 Central Ave., Barboursville
- April 24: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Way, Huntington
- April 26: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
- April 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.