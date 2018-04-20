Most read
DNR warns: Removing shed elk antlers prohibited
Friday, April 20, 2018 - 03:30 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
It is illegal to hunt elk in West Virginia. Possession of any part of the elk is prohibited. The public may notify local DNR personnel if they encounter shed antlers, but they should not take it upon themselves to remove the antler from the wild.