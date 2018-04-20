Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A South Carolina man who moved to Lincoln County and failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison today, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Cody Matthew Wroblewski, 33, of Harts, will spend 10 years on federal supervised release following his sentence. Stuart praised the work of the United States Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police.

“Sex offenders that do not register as required must be held accountable,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The safety of our children depends on it.”

Wroblewski admitted that from January 2017 until his arrest on August 30, 2017, he failed to register as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. On August 30, 2017, Wroblewski was located and arrested at his residence on Bag Harts Creek Road in Lincoln County. Wroblewski was required to register as a sex offender because of a 2011 South Carolina conviction for third degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor victim. He was also previously convicted in 2012 in South Carolina for failing to update his sex offender registration.

Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald was in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the sentencing hearing.

